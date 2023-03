Triple-cask-matured whiskey made on-site at Slane Castle was first released in 2017. The castle's 18th-century horse stables are home to a visitor experience, with one-hour guided tours (hourly from 11am to 4pm) that take you through the heritage and barley rooms, the cooperage, warehouse and production area, where you'll see the copper stills, finishing with a tasting. You can also take a DIY tasting in the distillery's bar.