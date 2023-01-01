Newgrange Farm

County Meath

One for the kids, this hands-on, family-run 135-hectare working farm allows visitors to feed the ducks, lambs and goats, milk a cow, pet a rabbit and take a tractor ride. Children's play areas include a straw maze and toy tractors; there are indoor and outdoor picnic areas and a cafe. Follow the signs on the N51.

Sunday at 3pm is a very special time when the ‘sheep derby’ is run, with teddy bear 'jockeys' tied to the animals’ backs. Visiting children are made owners of individual sheep for the race.

