Fourknocks Passage Tomb

County Meath

Far from the beaten track, this extraordinary passage tomb dates from 3000 BC and, like Newgrange, is aligned with the winter solstice. The mound is 19m in diameter; a passage leads to a large central chamber, from where three recesses branch off. Since its excavation in 1952, a pierced concrete roof allows natural light to illuminate the Neolithic carved stones. Collect the key from Mr Finton White (detailed directions to his house are posted on a sign at the tomb).

Parking is limited to the road. It's 18km south of Drogheda (35km north of Dublin).

Suggest an Edit