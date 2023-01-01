Highlanes Gallery

Set in a beautifully converted 19th-century monastery, this gallery has a permanent collection of contemporary art, along with regular temporary exhibitions.
Attached is a shop featuring high-quality Louth craftwork, and a chic cafe.
Counties Meath, Louth, Cavan & Monaghan
