Galway, Kerry, Burren, Dingle Peninsula 3-Day Tour from Dublin

Day 1: Dublin - Connemara - Galway We’ll depart Dublin this morning and make our way to the West of Ireland and beautiful Connemara. We’ll stop for refreshments in the midlands before arriving in the enchanting village of Cong. John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara filmed the Quiet Man here and the village is also home to Ashford Castle, a stunning resort which is frequently host to celebrity weddings and royal families on vacation. We have time to visit Cong Abbey before continuing our journey through the wilderness of Connemara. We enjoy the unique landscape, beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. This area is Gaelic speaking and still maintains many of Ireland's traditional ways, despite suffering massive depopulation during the Great Famine of 1845 - 1851. Arrive in Galway mid afternoon for time at leisure in this atmospheric city. We have time to explore the Spanish Arch and ramble down colourful Shop Street with its many street performers, seafood eateries and quaint Irish bars. Overnight in Galway. Day 2: Galway - Cliffs of Moher - Dingle Peninsula Today you will have the Atlantic Ocean by your side as we cruise down a portion of the Wild Atlantic Way. The coastal route is characterised by beautiful golden beaches and maybe even dolphins and whales breaching off the shore. Meanwhile, the limestone Burren region is a lunar landscape with unique features such as underground rivers and waterfalls dating back 300 million years. Today’s highlight is the Cliffs of Moher, the most popular natural tourist destination in Ireland and easily most spectacular cliffs in Europe. Rising over 700 ft in height, the ciffs mark the edge of Europe are home to some of nature’s most majestic birds including puffins, gannets and many more. We'll cross the mighty River Shannon in County Limerick where Viking longboats once ruled the waves. Look forward to spending the night on the breathtaking Dingle Peninsula, in the heart of rural Ireland. Day 3: Highlights of the Ring of Kerry - Killarney - DublinThis morning we'll take in some highlights of the Ring of Kerry (which typically include Moll’s Gap, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall) before enjoying time at leisure in Killarney. Many guests enjoy an (optional) horse and carriage or horse ride. The journey back to Dublin takes us on a leisurely drive through the heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages and the Golden Vale, Ireland's finest agricultural land with its rolling fields and pastures. We return to Dublin by 19:00 approx.