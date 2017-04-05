Welcome to County Limerick
Cliffs of Moher Full-Day Tour from Limerick
09:30 AM DAILY Depart Limerick Tourist Office Leave historic Limerick City, and en-route, view King Johns Castle and the river Shannon. Continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs Of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. The cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way we will have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. As you stroll through this rugged surface you'll understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Bunratty Castle - photo stop Stop at Bunratty Castle, for the chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman Knights, Gaelic warriors and Jousting Chieftains at this hallowed spot. The Fond Farewell Leave Bunratty Castle for the short return drive to Limerick. The tour finishes at 5pm approx. (Passengers from.UL please note that due to traffic conditions you will be dropped off in the city center)
Ring of Kerry from Limerick Including Torc Waterfall Day Tour
The tour begins passing through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival. This is one of the oldest festivals in the world, where a goat is crowned king of the village. The tour continues on along to Dingle Bay where you will have the chance to enjoy spectacular views. Visit the famous Inch beach and possibly even the Blasket Islands.After visiting the Dingle Peninsula, the tour will continue to the picturesque village of Waterville, which overlooks Ballinskelligs bay, made famous by the Skellig Rocks' early Christian monastery. Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville so much that he was such a regular visitor and Waterville unveiled a statue in his honor in 1998. After Waterville, you will visit the charming and colorful village of Sneem. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, Sneem village is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare bay.After Sneem village, the tour will visit one of the most famous National Parks in the world, Killarney National Park, where you will enjoy magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley from the stops at Molls Gap and Ladies View (Leprechaun Crossing).The tour will conclude with a visit to the famous Torc waterfall, an 59-foot high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. A the end of the tour, you will make your way back to Limerick.
Dingle Peninsula Tour from Limerick
The tour begins with a first stop at the famous Inch beach, a beach of outstanding natural beauty and one of the most picturesque beaches in Ireland. Then continue on a drive of Slea Head, where you will marvel at the landscape of the Atlantic Coast as you travel on this spectacular road hugging the western shoreline. Sit back and relax, admiring views of the Blasket Islands and maybe even see the "Sleeping Giant." You will also stop at one of the most beautiful villages in Ireland - Dingle. Dingle town is truly the heart and soul of the Dingle Peninsula. The tour will depart from Limerick City and travel via the charming village of Adare down through the mountains to County Kerry. You make a stop in the wonderful town of Killarney, the most well known town in Co. Kerry, as you make our way towards the Dingle Peninsula You will next take a stop at Inch Beach, one of Ireland's most famous beaches and the home of a surf school. Experience the stunning views of Ireland's Atlantic Coast as you walk along this world famous beach. Next, you will drive around Slea Head, the most Westerly drive in Europe. From there, the tour will continue to travel along the Atlantic Coast with stops for photos at the most dramatic locations On a clear day, you will enjoy superb views of the Blasket Islands. Your guide will explain how the Island's people had to leave their Island home and move to the mainland. Following a chance to grab refreshments (own expense), you will make your way back to Limerick, arriving at approximately 7:30pm depending on traffic, after a magical day on the Dingle Peninsula.
Galway, Kerry, Burren, Dingle Peninsula 3-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin - Connemara - Galway We’ll depart Dublin this morning and make our way to the West of Ireland and beautiful Connemara. We’ll stop for refreshments in the midlands before arriving in the enchanting village of Cong. John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara filmed the Quiet Man here and the village is also home to Ashford Castle, a stunning resort which is frequently host to celebrity weddings and royal families on vacation. We have time to visit Cong Abbey before continuing our journey through the wilderness of Connemara. We enjoy the unique landscape, beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. This area is Gaelic speaking and still maintains many of Ireland's traditional ways, despite suffering massive depopulation during the Great Famine of 1845 - 1851. Arrive in Galway mid afternoon for time at leisure in this atmospheric city. We have time to explore the Spanish Arch and ramble down colourful Shop Street with its many street performers, seafood eateries and quaint Irish bars. Overnight in Galway. Day 2: Galway - Cliffs of Moher - Dingle Peninsula Today you will have the Atlantic Ocean by your side as we cruise down a portion of the Wild Atlantic Way. The coastal route is characterised by beautiful golden beaches and maybe even dolphins and whales breaching off the shore. Meanwhile, the limestone Burren region is a lunar landscape with unique features such as underground rivers and waterfalls dating back 300 million years. Today’s highlight is the Cliffs of Moher, the most popular natural tourist destination in Ireland and easily most spectacular cliffs in Europe. Rising over 700 ft in height, the ciffs mark the edge of Europe are home to some of nature’s most majestic birds including puffins, gannets and many more. We'll cross the mighty River Shannon in County Limerick where Viking longboats once ruled the waves. Look forward to spending the night on the breathtaking Dingle Peninsula, in the heart of rural Ireland. Day 3: Highlights of the Ring of Kerry - Killarney - DublinThis morning we'll take in some highlights of the Ring of Kerry (which typically include Moll’s Gap, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall) before enjoying time at leisure in Killarney. Many guests enjoy an (optional) horse and carriage or horse ride. The journey back to Dublin takes us on a leisurely drive through the heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages and the Golden Vale, Ireland's finest agricultural land with its rolling fields and pastures. We return to Dublin by 19:00 approx.
Full-Day Small-Group Cliffs Of Moher Day Trip from Limerick
Begin the day with pickup from most accommodations in Adare, Limerick, Shannon and Ennis. Alternatively, meet your driver and guide at the Tourist Information Office in Limerick at 9:45am and Ennis 10.30.Make your first stop of the day at Leamanagh Castle, and take a morning refreshment at Caherconnell Fort. Then stop at Poulnabrone Dolmen, an ancient burial site thought to date back to 3800BC. From here, head across the famous Burren region, a unique Limestone landscape that is often compared to a lunar landscape; see breathtaking views across Galway Bay (weather permitting). Make a stop in Ballyvaughen for lunch (own expense).After lunch, drive with your guide along the Wild Atlantic Way, which will take you across the Blackhead Drive, with it's stunning views of Connemara and the Aran Islands. There will be time to stop for a few moments to reflect on this ancient region and admire the flora and scenery.Next is the the highlight of our tour: the majestic Cliffs of Moher along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way. Here, take in awesome views from the cliffs, which rise 702 feet (approximately 214 mt) from the ocean. There will be ample time for photos. Here you can take an optional Atlantic Edge Tour (included in price) or simply enjoy a coffee.On leaving the cliffs, drive by the villages of Liscannor and Lahinch on the return journey to Ennis and Limerick.
Cliffs of Moher Private Tour from Limerick
At 9:30am, you'll meet your private guide and driver in front of your Limerick hotel. Before you've even left the city, the driver will already be telling stories about the city itself, included the history of King John's castle and how the city was once walled. Having left the heart of Limerick behind, you'll pass through small, traditional villages like Corofin and Kilfenora, as well as the outskirts of Lisdoonvarna, which is famously known for its match-making festival that takes place each September. Your first stop will be at The Burren, a landscape of limestone karst formations that is home to many of western Ireland's most rare species of plants. Continue the drive to the town of Doolin, a small village that's great for lunch and a taste of "Dooliner" beer. From here you'll head to the Cliffs of Moher, and there's also the option to see the cliffs by taking a boat from Doolin. These cliffs consume over five miles (seven kilometers) of coastline, and stretch to heights over 700 feet as they rise straight up from the sea. Enjoy the spectacular views and walkways surrounding the Cliffs of Moher, where the view looks out toward the Aran Islands and the Atlantic horizon beyond. On the drive back toward Limerick you can choose to make a stop at Bunratty Castle—a large castle in County Clare that was built in the 15th century. Or, if you'd rather stop for souvenirs and spend the afternoon shopping, your guide can offer to make a stop at Blarney Woolen Mills. After a full day of experiencing the villages and sights, your tour finishes back at the door of your Limerick accommodation.