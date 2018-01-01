Welcome to Kildare Town
Built around a compact, triangular square beneath an impressive cathedral, Kildare town is closely associated with Ireland's second-most important saint, Brigid. Although there aren't a lot of attractions within the town itself, it's a shopping destination and a centre for equestrian enthusiasts, with the Irish National Stud and the Curragh racecourse both nearby.
