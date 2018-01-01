Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney

The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.