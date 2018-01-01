Welcome to Kenmare
One of the few planned towns in Ireland, Kenmare was laid out on an X-shaped street plan in the late 18th century by the marquis of Lansdowne as the showpiece of his Kerry estates. It earned its living as a market town and fishing port, and from iron works, lead mining and quarrying. The Market House and the Lansdowne Arms Hotel still survive from this period – pick up a copy of the Kenmare Heritage Trail from the tourist office to discover more.
Top experiences in Kenmare
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kenmare activities
Private Tour: Ring of Kerry from Killarney
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. These lesser know areas are; Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the center of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means mustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panoramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Killarney
The Itinerary:Following a pick up from your accommodation, on route we will visit Killorglin which is home of the semi-pagan festival; Puck Fair. From Killorglin, the tour will include the following scenic areas of interest:The Bog Village Museum The Bog Museum is located close to Glenbeigh. This museum gives a fascinating insight into how people lived and worked in Ireland in the 18th Century. The village is the only one of its kind in Europe and is one of Kerry's leading tourist attractions. Whilst in Glenbeigh, we shall also visit its glorious sandy beach. CahersiveenFollowing the N70 road we will stop at Cahersiveen, the birthplace of Daniel O'Connell, who was a political leader in the first half of the 19th century and was often referred to as the Liberator or Emancipator.Valentia IslandFrom Cahersiveen, the tour continues to Valentia Island. It is a picture-postcard island situated off the South West coast of Kerry and is of great beauty and contrast. It is joined to the mainland by bridge via the Portmagee Channel. Valentia was the eastern terminus of the first commercially viable transatlantic telegraph cable. Transatlantic telegraph cables operated from Valentia Island for one hundred years. In Port Magee, we shall stop for lunch. After lunch, the next part of the tour includes a visit to the Kerry Cliffs.The Kerry CliffsThe Kerry Cliffs is a family run tourist attraction in Portmagee. The cliffs have been a viewing point for generations and are widely accepted as the most spectacular cliffs in Kerry. They stand over 1000ft above the wild Atlantic and were formed 400 million years ago. From the Kerry Cliffs, the tour continues to Ballinskelligs and Skelligs Chocolate. Skelligs ChocolateSkelligs Chocolate is a family business based in St. Finians’s Bay overlooking the magnificent Skelligs Rocks. It welcomes visitors to come to its open plan factory and see the chocolates being created, while tasting the freshly made delights. Following on from Ballinskelligs, we visit Waterville, Caherdaniel, Sneem and Kenmare.KenmareKenmare is cradled in the heart of Kenmare Bay. The town is noted for its food and pubs. Along the N71 we will see breath-taking Ladies View,and we will have an opportunity to visit another spectacular marvel known as Torc Waterfall. It is a stunning heavy waterfall with amazing views. Your tour concludes in Killarney whereby you will be taken back to your accommodation.
Ring of Kerry from Limerick Including Torc Waterfall Day Tour
The tour begins passing through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival. This is one of the oldest festivals in the world, where a goat is crowned king of the village. The tour continues on along to Dingle Bay where you will have the chance to enjoy spectacular views. Visit the famous Inch beach and possibly even the Blasket Islands.After visiting the Dingle Peninsula, the tour will continue to the picturesque village of Waterville, which overlooks Ballinskelligs bay, made famous by the Skellig Rocks' early Christian monastery. Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville so much that he was such a regular visitor and Waterville unveiled a statue in his honor in 1998. After Waterville, you will visit the charming and colorful village of Sneem. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, Sneem village is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare bay.After Sneem village, the tour will visit one of the most famous National Parks in the world, Killarney National Park, where you will enjoy magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley from the stops at Molls Gap and Ladies View (Leprechaun Crossing).The tour will conclude with a visit to the famous Torc waterfall, an 59-foot high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn. A the end of the tour, you will make your way back to Limerick.
Ring of Kerry Private Tour from Kenmare
The "Ring of Kerry" is a spectacular scenic route in south west Ireland. A private tour with us is the best way to enjoy all the sights and scenery the route has to offer. You can fully be in charge of the itinerary. Compared with coach tours, we can make more stops (of your choice) and travel to places where buses have no access.The Ring of Kerry is a world-famous route following the N70, N71 and R562 roads in a circular direction around the Iveragh peninsula. The route starts in the town Killarney and passes through the towns and villages of (in order): Killorglin, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, and finally back to Killarney.A private tour of the Ring of Kerry has great advantages. Of course you can visit the well known places of interest (for example: Muckross House and Gardens, Coomakista Pass, Kerry Bog Village and the Torc Waterfalls). In addition, we can show you lesser known places that are equally impressive. Cromwell's Bridge is a mysterious bridge in the centre of Kenmare. Folklore goes it does not get its name from Oliver Cromwell but is named after the Irish word croimeal - which means moustache! The Stone Circle in Kenmare is the largest of its kind in south-western Ireland. The Skelligs Ring boasts panaramic views of massive cliffs. The Skellig Islands can be seen in the distance. On Valentia Island, humans have been active from at least 4,560 B.C. Along with stunning scenery, Valentia Island is home to the Skellig Experience and Valentia Heritage Museum. At the Valentia Slate Quarry, to this day slate is being mined. Slate from here was used for the Opera House in Paris and Westminster Palace in London! Cahergall Fort, Leacanabuiaile Fort and Ballycarbery Castle are all great medieval forts around Cahersiveen. As old as they are, they still dominate the area present-day! On our private tour, we can stop anywhere you like. You will not miss any Kodak-moments and we can advise you on great places to have lunch, coffee or an Irish pint of plain.Several variations on the official route exist, that include for example Valentia Island and Saint Finian's Bay. The tour can take you to all these places, including of course the famous highlights such as the Gap of Dunloe, Kerry Bog Village, Derrynane House and Gardens, Valentia Island, Muckross House and Ross Castle.
Ring of Kerry Day Tour Including Killarney National Park from Killarney
The tour begins with a pass through Killorglin, the home of the ancient Celtic festival, which dates back to 1613, Puck Fair! This is one of the oldest festivals in the world, where a goat is crowned king of the village. The tour continues on along to Dingle Bay where you will have the chance to enjoy spectacular views. Visit the famous Inch beach and possibly even the Blasket Islands with the wild Atlantic hugging our Celtic shores. From our tour of the Dingle Peninsula, the tour will continue to the picturesque little village of Waterville, which overlooks Ballinskelligs bay, made famous by the Skellig Rocks' early Christian monastery. Charlie Chaplin loved Waterville so much and was such a regular visitor that Waterville unveiled a statue in his honour in 1998. After Waterville, the tour will visit the charming and colorful village of Sneem. With two squares and a beautiful bridge in the middle of the village, Sneem village is where the River Sneem meets the currents of Kenmare bay. After Sneem village, the tour will visit one of the most famous National Parks in the world, Killarney National Park, where you will enjoy magnificent views of the Lakes of Killarney and Black Valley from the stops at Molls Gap and Ladies View (Leprechaun Crossing). The tour will conclude with a visit to the famous Torc waterfall, an 18 meter high waterfall which cascades through the wooded Friers Glenn.
7-Day Grand Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyTravel west to the magical South West. Visit the medieval round tower, chapel, cathedral and castle at The Rock of Cashel. Kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish this jam-packed day on your small group tour with a night in West Cork’s stunning harbor town of Kinsale. Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryDepart for the Ring of Kerry. Our first stop is the beautiful town of Kenmare. Discover: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls. Waves and weather permitting we will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay in the celebrated, coastal town of Dingle. Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie. Alternatively, if kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon. Let our expert guides take you on a breathtaking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off your perfect day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery. Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & DoolinCross the River Shannon by ferry to leave the South West behind. We enter county Clare now, home to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park. Today we will explore the cliffs by foot and let the fresh air and dramatic coastline embrace us! Day 5: Thursday GalwayWe will head to Galway, renowned for its brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafes offer front-row seats for observing street performers and musicians. After a cycling tour through the streets and waterways you are free to enjoy an evening in this vibrant town. We can also offer a fantastic food tour or stand-up paddle boarding in Galway Bay. Day 6: Friday The Aran Islands & WestportAfter a short drive to Rossaveal pier, we will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Explore the island, meet the locals and pick up a few words in “Gaelic”. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus. Depart for the stunning town of Westport. Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail. Day 7: Saturday Westport – DublinWake up fresh in Westport where your guide will challenge you to climb Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. Learn about the man responsible for St Patrick’s day and enjoy unspoiled views over Clew Bay. This is the ultimate way to finish off an unforgettable journey through Ireland.