One of the bloodiest battles ever fought on Irish soil, which left 7000 people dead, took place at Aughrim, 64km east of Galway city. It ended in a crucial victory by Dutch Protestant Prince William of Orange over the Catholic forces of James II, and the interpretive centre here helps place it within the context of the Williamite War. Signposts from the centre indicate the actual battle site. It's just off the M6.