In the lakeside town of Loughrea, 42km southeast of Galway city, St Brendan’s Catholic Cathedral (not to be confused with St Brendan’s Church on Church St, which is now a library) dates from 1903. It's renowned for its modern Celtic-revival stained-glass windows, furnishings and marble columns.

A free 30-minute audio tour of the cathedral is available from the neighbouring parish office (open 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday)