The most imposing remnant of this restored Norman-era castle is its rectangular keep, housing the Great Hall, accessed on the 1st floor via a wooden staircase. There's also an informative audiovisual presentation on the 3rd floor. On the far side of the Great Hall is the garderobe – a toilet that emptied straight down the rear wall.
Athenry Castle
County Galway
