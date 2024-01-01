Athenry Castle

County Galway

The most imposing remnant of this restored Norman-era castle is its rectangular keep, housing the Great Hall, accessed on the 1st floor via a wooden staircase. There's also an informative audiovisual presentation on the 3rd floor. On the far side of the Great Hall is the garderobe – a toilet that emptied straight down the rear wall.

