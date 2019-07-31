Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
County Dublin
Virtually synonymous with the same-named city at its heart, Dublin is by far the most populated county in Ireland, with roughly one quarter of the country's population living and working within its borders. Unsurprisingly, here you'll find the biggest concentration and range of hotels and restaurants, the largest choice of attractions and things to do, plus virtually all of the services that Ireland has available.
Beyond the city limits, County Dublin's collection of villages have for the most part retained their distinct character, despite being largely absorbed into the suburban conurbation: to the north, seaside towns such as Malahide and Howth are separated from the city proper by fields and, in Howth's case, a long beachy strand. In the south, Dalkey and Sandycove are pleasant seaside suburbs with a strong village feel.
Explore County Dublin
- Old Library & Book of Kells
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
- Kilmainham Gaol
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
- Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
- National Gallery
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
- Guinness Storehouse
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
- 14 Henrietta Street
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
- St Patrick's Cathedral
Ireland's largest church and the final resting place of Jonathan Swift, St Patrick's stands on the spot where St Patrick himself reputedly baptised the…
- Phoenix Park
The hugely impressive 709 hectares that comprise Dublin's Phoenix Park are not just a magnificent playground for all kinds of sport—from running to polo…
- Dublin Castle
As the stronghold of British power in Ireland for more than 700 years, Dublin Castle has played a central - and often adversarial - role in the history of…
Latest Stories from County Dublin
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout County Dublin.
See
Old Library & Book of Kells
Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…
See
Kilmainham Gaol
If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…
See
Trinity College
Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…
See
National Gallery
A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…
See
Guinness Storehouse
The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…
See
14 Henrietta Street
Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…
See
St Patrick's Cathedral
Ireland's largest church and the final resting place of Jonathan Swift, St Patrick's stands on the spot where St Patrick himself reputedly baptised the…
See
Phoenix Park
The hugely impressive 709 hectares that comprise Dublin's Phoenix Park are not just a magnificent playground for all kinds of sport—from running to polo…
See
Dublin Castle
As the stronghold of British power in Ireland for more than 700 years, Dublin Castle has played a central - and often adversarial - role in the history of…