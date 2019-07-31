Virtually synonymous with the same-named city at its heart, Dublin is by far the most populated county in Ireland, with roughly one quarter of the country's population living and working within its borders. Unsurprisingly, here you'll find the biggest concentration and range of hotels and restaurants, the largest choice of attractions and things to do, plus virtually all of the services that Ireland has available.

Beyond the city limits, County Dublin's collection of villages have for the most part retained their distinct character, despite being largely absorbed into the suburban conurbation: to the north, seaside towns such as Malahide and Howth are separated from the city proper by fields and, in Howth's case, a long beachy strand. In the south, Dalkey and Sandycove are pleasant seaside suburbs with a strong village feel.