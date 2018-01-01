Welcome to Beara Peninsula
You can easily drive the 137km Ring of Beara in one day, but you would miss the spectacular Healy Pass Road (R574), which cuts across the peninsula from Adrigole in Cork to Lauragh in County Kerry. In fact, if pressed for time, skip the rest and do the pass.
The south side, along Bantry Bay, is a string of working fishing villages. The north side, in contrast, has only a few small hamlets dotted along craggy roads with grand views north to the mountains of Kerry. At the tip is a cable car linking the peninsula to tiny Dursey Island.
A small part of the peninsula lies in County Kerry, but most is within County Cork.
Tour starts in Kenmare town County Kerry. The only town at Ring of Kerry and Ring of Beara. Heading south N71 towards Bonane village visiting little family run chocolate factory and Bonane Heritage Park. Driving through Caha Pass (rock tunnel) to Glengariff village in West Cork. There is optional boat trip to Garnish Island to watch seals and wild birds. From Glengariff village via R572 to Adrigole village to take road to Healy Pass which is most spectacular viewing point at Beara Peninsula. Views at Bantry Bay and Kenmare Bay (Kenmare River) at the other side of Beara and charming Glanmore Lake at the base of a mountains. Heading down towards Lauragh village and Derreen Gardens, home of many exotic trees and plants. Local people say that little derreenies are living there. From Lauragh village via R571 along the coast passing most colorful villages Ardgroom, Eyeries and Allihies. Those villages seem to compit about amount of colors, no more places like these. Pink, red, blue, yellow houses in all shades. Then trip to Lambs Head via R572 and the top of Beara Peninsula to Cable Car station to Dursey Island. Next driving back along the coast on the southern side of Beara we reach Castletownbere town. Nice, hospitable place and busy people going to the sea every night for fresh fish for the whole area. Last place which has to be visited is Uragh Stone Circle,neolithic stone circle with highest stone up to 3 meters.Circle is located at charming place between two lakes with view at beautiful waterfall. Whole tour is flexible, proposal above might be changed to customer's liking. Amount and length of stops, driven roads, time and place of pick up and drop off are up to customer.
