Crusty old sea dog Baltimore is a classic maritime village with a long history, its busy little harbour full of fishing boats and pleasure yachts. The focus of life here is the central terrace overlooking the harbour, the ideal spot to sup a pint or slurp an ice cream while watching the boats go by. All around spreads a multitude of holiday cottages, catering to the summer swell of sailing folk, sea anglers, divers, and visitors to nearby Sherkin and Cape Clear islands.

