At this heady open-plan factory you can watch chocolates being made and packed, and taste developmental and best-selling products (over 80 to date, including chocolate, spreads, fudges such as malted honeycomb and chocolate, and hot chocolate preparations). The factory is in the village of Tuamgraney, 16km northwest of Killaloe, call ahead to arrange a visit.

Look out for its chocolates at Killaloe's farmers' market, and at shops in Doolin and Limerick city.