Built by the O'Brien family on top of a 6th-century church, Killaloe Cathedral dates from the early 13th century. Astonishing carvings decorate the Romanesque southern doorway (on your right as you enter). Nearby is the c AD 1000 Thorgrim's Stone, a shaft of a stone cross unusually inscribed with both the old Scandinavian runic and Irish Ogham scripts. Other highlights include a 13th-century font.