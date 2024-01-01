Resembling a rook piece in a chess set and surrounded by cawing crows, this fine round tower dates from the 13th century and was once the seat of the Butler family.
Nenagh Castle
County Tipperary
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Slieve Bloom Mountains Nature Reserve
28.06 MILES
A 2300-hectare nature reserve with a mountain range in the middle, full of walking and biking trails. A visit to Slieve Bloom is the perfect excuse to…
27.13 MILES
The Rock of Cashel is one of Ireland's most spectacular historic sites: a prominent green hill, banded with limestone outcrops, rising from a grassy plain…
19.99 MILES
It's easy to spend half a day exploring the attractions and gardens of Birr Castle demesne. The castle dates from 1620 and is a private home, but during…
22.42 MILES
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
22.54 MILES
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
29.17 MILES
In an idyllic setting by a stream, this 16th-century Norman tower was the summer home of WB Yeats from 1921 to 1929 and was the inspiration for one of his…
28.17 MILES
Dating from the 15th century, square, hulking Bunratty Castle is only the latest of several edifices to occupy its location beside the River Ratty…
23.07 MILES
This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…
Nearby County Tipperary attractions
0.12 MILES
The 1840 Governor's House is an unusual octagonal stone building that was once at the centre of a 19th-century prison complex. Today it holds the Nenagh…
10.88 MILES
Inside the former lock keeper's cottage on the little islet Between the Waters, the Brian Ború Heritage Centre celebrates the local boy made good as the…
10.89 MILES
Built by the O'Brien family on top of a 6th-century church, Killaloe Cathedral dates from the early 13th century. Astonishing carvings decorate the…
11.06 MILES
The remains of this early-medieval ring fort are believed by some to have been Kincora, the fabled palace of the famous Irish king Brian Ború. His forces…
11.18 MILES
Lying 2km offshore from Mountshannon, Holy Island (Inis Cealtra) is the site of a monastic settlement thought to have been founded by St Cáimín in the 7th…
14.64 MILES
At this heady open-plan factory you can watch chocolates being made and packed, and taste developmental and best-selling products (over 80 to date,…
15.36 MILES
Built in the early 1600s by Richard de Burgo, Portumna Castle's elaborate gardens include a geometric formal garden, a rose garden and a walled kitchen…
17.86 MILES
This remarkably intact stone edifice right in the centre of Roscrea town dates to the 1280s. There are two fortified stone towers, surrounded by defensive…