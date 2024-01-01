Nenagh Castle

County Tipperary

Resembling a rook piece in a chess set and surrounded by cawing crows, this fine round tower dates from the 13th century and was once the seat of the Butler family.

Nearby County Tipperary attractions

1. Nenagh Heritage Centre

0.12 MILES

The 1840 Governor's House is an unusual octagonal stone building that was once at the centre of a 19th-century prison complex. Today it holds the Nenagh…

2. Brian Ború Heritage Centre

10.88 MILES

Inside the former lock keeper's cottage on the little islet Between the Waters, the Brian Ború Heritage Centre celebrates the local boy made good as the…

3. Killaloe Cathedral

10.89 MILES

Built by the O'Brien family on top of a 6th-century church, Killaloe Cathedral dates from the early 13th century. Astonishing carvings decorate the…

4. Beal Ború

11.06 MILES

The remains of this early-medieval ring fort are believed by some to have been Kincora, the fabled palace of the famous Irish king Brian Ború. His forces…

5. Holy Island

11.18 MILES

Lying 2km offshore from Mountshannon, Holy Island (Inis Cealtra) is the site of a monastic settlement thought to have been founded by St Cáimín in the 7th…

6. Wilde Irish Chocolates

14.64 MILES

At this heady open-plan factory you can watch chocolates being made and packed, and taste developmental and best-selling products (over 80 to date,…

7. Portumna Castle & Gardens

15.36 MILES

Built in the early 1600s by Richard de Burgo, Portumna Castle's elaborate gardens include a geometric formal garden, a rose garden and a walled kitchen…

8. Roscrea Castle

17.86 MILES

This remarkably intact stone edifice right in the centre of Roscrea town dates to the 1280s. There are two fortified stone towers, surrounded by defensive…