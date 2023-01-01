Roscrea Castle

This remarkably intact stone edifice right in the centre of Roscrea town dates to the 1280s. There are two fortified stone towers, surrounded by defensive walls. Look closely and you can see where the original drawbridge was installed. Inside the courtyard stands the early 18th-century Damer House, the Queen Anne–style residence of the Damer family, with its peaceful walled garden.

Inside the castle is Roscrea Heritage Centre, which contains some interesting exhibits, including one on the medieval monasteries of the Midlands and another on early-20th-century farming life.