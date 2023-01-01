Ireland's award-winning prehistoric park features rarities such as crannóg dwellings (artificial islands), re-created Celtic farms, and a 5th-century ring fort, as well as authentic artefacts, including a 2000-year-old oak road. You'll also encounter Craggaunowen Castle (a small, well-preserved medieval fortified house), a souterrain (underground passage) and animals such as wild boars and rare Soay sheep. Craggaunowen is some 10km southeast of Quin.

In a specially built display hall, the Brendan Boat is a leather-hulled vessel built by Tim Severin and sailed across the Atlantic in the 1970s to re-create St Brendan's reputed journey to America in the 6th century.