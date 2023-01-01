Impressively intact, this Franciscan friary was founded in 1433 using part of the walls of an older Clare castle built in 1280. Despite many periods of persecution, Franciscan monks lived here until the 19th century. The splendidly named Fireballs MacNamara, a notorious duellist and member of the region's ruling family, is buried here. An elegant bell tower rises above the main body of the friary and its charming cloister. Beside the friary is the 13th-century Gothic Church of St Finghin.