Counties Limerick & Tipperary
From marching ditties to rhyming verse, the names Tipperary and Limerick are part of the Western lexicon, but both counties are relatively unexplored by visitors.
County Limerick is closely tied to its namesake city, which has a history as dramatic as Ireland's. In a nation of hard knocks, it has had more than its fair share. The city's streets have tangible links to the past and a gritty, honest vibrancy, while treasures abound in its lush, green countryside.
In contrast, Tipperary town is minor. But amid the county's rolling hills, rich farmland and deep valleys bordered by soaring mountains, it's a peaceful place that's perfect for following a river to its source or climbing a stile to reach a lonely ruin.
In both counties, ancient Celtic sites, medieval abbeys and other relics endure in solitude, awaiting discovery. And even Limerick and Tipperary's best-known sights retain a rough, inspiring dignity.
Explore Counties Limerick & Tipperary
- Rock of Cashel
The Rock of Cashel is one of Ireland's most spectacular historic sites: a prominent green hill, banded with limestone outcrops, rising from a grassy plain…
- Cahir Castle
Cahir's castle enjoys a river-island site with massive walls, towers and keep, mullioned windows, original fireplaces and a dungeon. Founded by Conor O…
- King John's Castle
An obdurate and brooding Norman mass looming over the River Shannon, Limerick's showpiece castle, with its vast curtain walls and towers, was built on the…
- HHunt Museum
Although named for its benefactors, this museum, opened in 1997, is also a treasure hunt. Visitors are encouraged to open drawers and poke around the…
- Frank McCourt Museum
This museum dedicated to Frank McCourt, author of Angela's Ashes, can be found in his former school building in Limerick's Georgian quarter. The museum…
- SSwiss Cottage
A 30-minute walk along a riverside path from Cahir Castle car park leads to this thatched cottage, surrounded by roses, lavender and honeysuckle. A lavish…
- HHoly Trinity Church
This church and churchyard occupy a captivating time warp. The main part of the building dates from the 13th century, though its ancient walls have been…
- FFamine Warhouse
A relic of one of Ireland's darkest chapters, the Famine Warhouse today sits seemingly benignly amid typical farmland a few kilometres northeast of…
- AAthassel Priory
Reached over a stile and across grassy (sometimes muddy) fields, the atmospheric ruins of Athassel Priory sit in the shallow and verdant River Suir Valley…
