Right on the County Dublin border and less than 25km from the centre of the capital, County Wicklow's biggest town stretches along a 1.6km-long sand and shingle beach fronted by a broad promenade.

Bray (Bré in Irish) evolved into a seaside resort after the arrival of the railway in 1854. Although tourism later declined when cheap flights made it easier for Dubliners to head to sunnier climes, grand buildings from its 19th-century heyday still line the waterfront and it remains a popular day-trip destination. Visitor numbers peak during late July, when Bray hosts the country's largest air show, the Bray Air Display.