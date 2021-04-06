A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the…
Bray
Right on the County Dublin border and less than 25km from the centre of the capital, County Wicklow's biggest town stretches along a 1.6km-long sand and shingle beach fronted by a broad promenade.
Bray (Bré in Irish) evolved into a seaside resort after the arrival of the railway in 1854. Although tourism later declined when cheap flights made it easier for Dubliners to head to sunnier climes, grand buildings from its 19th-century heyday still line the waterfront and it remains a popular day-trip destination. Visitor numbers peak during late July, when Bray hosts the country's largest air show, the Bray Air Display.
Explore Bray
- KKillruddery House & Gardens
A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the…
- BBrave Maeve Story Trail
Along Bray's seafront promenade, this kids' walking trail links up five brightly coloured murals created by children's author and illustrator Chris Judge…
- SSea Life
Resident marine creatures at the only aquarium on Ireland's east coast include sharks, rays, eels, tropical and cold-water fish, piranhas, octopuses,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bray.
See
Killruddery House & Gardens
A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the…
See
Brave Maeve Story Trail
Along Bray's seafront promenade, this kids' walking trail links up five brightly coloured murals created by children's author and illustrator Chris Judge…
See
Sea Life
Resident marine creatures at the only aquarium on Ireland's east coast include sharks, rays, eels, tropical and cold-water fish, piranhas, octopuses,…