Bray

Right on the County Dublin border and less than 25km from the centre of the capital, County Wicklow's biggest town stretches along a 1.6km-long sand and shingle beach fronted by a broad promenade.

Bray (Bré in Irish) evolved into a seaside resort after the arrival of the railway in 1854. Although tourism later declined when cheap flights made it easier for Dubliners to head to sunnier climes, grand buildings from its 19th-century heyday still line the waterfront and it remains a popular day-trip destination. Visitor numbers peak during late July, when Bray hosts the country's largest air show, the Bray Air Display.

Explore Bray

  • K

    Killruddery House & Gardens

    A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the…

  • B

    Brave Maeve Story Trail

    Along Bray's seafront promenade, this kids' walking trail links up five brightly coloured murals created by children's author and illustrator Chris Judge…

  • S

    Sea Life

    Resident marine creatures at the only aquarium on Ireland's east coast include sharks, rays, eels, tropical and cold-water fish, piranhas, octopuses,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bray.

  • See

    Killruddery House & Gardens

    A stunning mansion in the Elizabethan Revival style, Killruddery has been home to the Brabazon family (the earls of Meath) since 1618 and has one of the…

  • See

    Brave Maeve Story Trail

    Along Bray's seafront promenade, this kids' walking trail links up five brightly coloured murals created by children's author and illustrator Chris Judge…

  • See

    Sea Life

    Resident marine creatures at the only aquarium on Ireland's east coast include sharks, rays, eels, tropical and cold-water fish, piranhas, octopuses,…