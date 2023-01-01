Niyavaran Palace

Built between 1958 and 1968 this remarkable palace contrasts clean-lined functionality on the outside with opulent, European-royal-style furniture and enormous, intricately woven carpets inside. Highlights include the magnificent Kerman carpet showing Iranian kings right back to the Achaemenids as well as some European sovereigns, including Napoleon Bonaparte; the shah’s walk-in wardrobe full of dozens of uniforms; a selection of Farah Diba’s very stylish gowns; and the retractable roof that opened the centre of the palace to the sky.

Adjoining to the east is a private cinema and tennis courts, and in front of the palace, the family swimming pool.