Just before the exit of the Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex is this small collection of cars and toy motorbikes used by Shah's family. There are two stately Rolls Royces but, sadly, only a photo of the scale model Aston Martin (number plate JB007) that was a plaything of the royal kids.
Automobile Museum
Tehran
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.6 MILES
The glories and excesses of the Qajar rulers are played out across this complex of grand buildings decorated with beautifully painted tiles and set around…
2.61 MILES
Sprawling across the foothills of Darband, this estate was a summer home to royals since the Qajar dynasty, although it was the Pahlavis who expanded it…
9.77 MILES
The maze of bustling alleys and the bazaris (shopkeepers) that fill them make this a fascinating, if somewhat daunting, place to explore. Despite being…
8.75 MILES
Owned by the Central Bank and accessed through its front doors, the cavernous vault that houses what is commonly known as the ‘Jewels Museum’ is not to be…
Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex
0.03 MILES
In the Alborz foothills is the palace where Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his family spent most of the last 10 years of royal rule. It’s set in 5…
4.82 MILES
This epic-scale museum, on a landscaped site of 21 hectares, is dedicated to the Iran–Iraq War, a bloody eight-year conflict that claimed a million lives…
10.81 MILES
The inverted-Y-shaped Azadi Tower, built in 1971 to commemorate the 2500th anniversary of the first Persian empire, is one of Tehran's visual icons…
9.23 MILES
Next door to the National Museum, and part of the same complex, this museum offers a stunning collection of arts and antiquities from throughout the…
Nearby Tehran attractions
1. Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex
0.03 MILES
In the Alborz foothills is the palace where Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his family spent most of the last 10 years of royal rule. It’s set in 5…
0.07 MILES
Immediately west of Niyavaran Palace in the cultural-historic complex, this attractive two-storey mansion dating from the early 20th century was last used…
0.11 MILES
Closed for renovations until 2018 this Qajar period building in the Niyavaran Cultural Historic Complex was once Nasser-al Din Shah’s harem before later…
4. Jahan-Nama Museum & Gallery
0.11 MILES
Part of the sprawling Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex, two rooms here are filled with a small but well-displayed example of the eclectic collection of…
0.11 MILES
Built between 1958 and 1968 this remarkable palace contrasts clean-lined functionality on the outside with opulent, European-royal-style furniture and…
0.15 MILES
East of the Niyavaran Palace this impressive two-floor library that was for the exclusive use of Farah Diba proves she had good design taste. Floor-to…
0.97 MILES
Also known as Stone Garden, Park-e Jamshidiyeh climbs steeply up the lower reaches of the Alborz Mountains and offers a clean, quiet atmosphere in which…
2.41 MILES
One of Tehran's most attractive shrines, Imamzadeh Saleh provides a photogenic focus to Tajrish Sq with its twin minarets and dome covered in beautiful…