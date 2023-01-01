Niyavaran Cultural-Historic Complex

In the Alborz foothills is the palace where Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his family spent most of the last 10 years of royal rule. It’s set in 5 hectares of landscaped gardens and has six separate museums, the best of which is the elegant 1960s Niyavaran Palace, with its clean lines, opulent interior and sublime carpets. Tickets must be bought before entering at the main gate. There's also a pleasant cafe with outdoor seating.

Apart from the Niyavaran Palace, you can also explore the Sahebgharanieh Palace, where the shah kept his office; the Ahmad Shahi Pavilion, Reza Pahlavi’s residence when he was crown prince; and the Automobile Museum, which houses a small collection of stately vehicles. Note that at the time of writing, the Sahebgharianieh Palace was closed for renovations.

Farah Diba’s tasteful touch is also evident in a number of the museums, including the art-filled Jahan-Nama Museum & Gallery, and the Imperial Library Museum, once her exclusive domain.

To get here, take a shuttle taxi or bus east of Tajrish Sq, and ask to be dropped at Shahid Bahonar Sq, near the museum entrance.