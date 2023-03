East of the Niyavaran Palace this impressive two-floor library that was for the exclusive use of Farah Diba proves she had good design taste. Floor-to-ceiling windows throw light on a collection of 23,000 volumes, comfy Knoll sofas, sculptures by the likes of Picasso and a dazzling ceiling feature of 4356 glass rods designed by famed interior designer Charles Sevigny. Look out for the Cinderella picture book signed by Walt Disney.