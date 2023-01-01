Ahmad Shahi Pavilion

Immediately west of Niyavaran Palace in the cultural-historic complex, this attractive two-storey mansion dating from the early 20th century was last used as the residence of the crown prince Reza. The prince’s white leather–themed living quarters are a time-warp to the 1970s. Reza’s belongings range from childhood drawings to model planes (he was a pilot), a rock collection (with a moon rock gifted by Richard Nixon) to a polar-bear skin (a gift of the Canadian government).