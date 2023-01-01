Shah Abbas Caravanserai

Directly west of Khayyam Sq, the city centre's most interesting feature is this restored caravanserai, which incorporates into its arched niches a series of interesting mini shops selling turquoise, crafts and musical instruments. The western interior contains an archaeologial museum with a beautifully presented collection of medieval ceramics, primitive glassware and ancient gravesites, along with a useful model of how Neishabur would have looked 400 years ago. There's also a far less compelling wildlife museum.