Directly south of the Khayyam gardens, this lovely imamzadeh has an intricately tiled portal and a fine 16th-century dome of blue and yellow tilework. The main tomb in the contrastingly plain interior is of Muhamad Marugh, one of the prominent rebels martyred in 9th-century fights against the Abbassid regime of Kufa.
Imamzadeh-ye Mahrugh
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.02 MILES
Small but lavishly tiled, the octagonal tomb tower of Sufi poet Sheikh Attar (1145–1220) sits in a very pretty garden that's a popular destination for…
2.45 MILES
Directly west of Khayyam Sq, the city centre's most interesting feature is this restored caravanserai, which incorporates into its arched niches a series…
25.11 MILES
Kang's foremost sight is the village itself, especially when seen from the southeast. Probably the best viewpoint to appreciate the vertically piled…
4.8 MILES
If you're visiting Neishabur by car, a gently amusing side trip is the 10km excursion east of Omar Khayyam's tomb to this little fantasy hamlet with its…
0.04 MILES
In its present 1970s form, Khayyam's mausoleum is like a giant calligraphic vase with diamond-shaped lozenges cut out to leave an airy net of criss…
2.44 MILES
Seeing the large, 3D map-model of how Neishabur looked in the 17th century makes it well worth popping into this elegantly presented new museum, which…
2.75 MILES
One of the last remnants of medieval Neishabur is its short stretch of covered bazaar.
2.46 MILES
Tucked into the western corner of the Shah Abbas Caravanserai is this small museum of stuffed birds, local animals, pinned insects and pickled snakes…
Nearby Iran attractions
0.04 MILES
In its present 1970s form, Khayyam's mausoleum is like a giant calligraphic vase with diamond-shaped lozenges cut out to leave an airy net of criss…
1.02 MILES
Small but lavishly tiled, the octagonal tomb tower of Sufi poet Sheikh Attar (1145–1220) sits in a very pretty garden that's a popular destination for…
2.44 MILES
Seeing the large, 3D map-model of how Neishabur looked in the 17th century makes it well worth popping into this elegantly presented new museum, which…
2.45 MILES
Directly west of Khayyam Sq, the city centre's most interesting feature is this restored caravanserai, which incorporates into its arched niches a series…
2.46 MILES
Tucked into the western corner of the Shah Abbas Caravanserai is this small museum of stuffed birds, local animals, pinned insects and pickled snakes…
2.75 MILES
One of the last remnants of medieval Neishabur is its short stretch of covered bazaar.
4.8 MILES
If you're visiting Neishabur by car, a gently amusing side trip is the 10km excursion east of Omar Khayyam's tomb to this little fantasy hamlet with its…
25.11 MILES
Kang's foremost sight is the village itself, especially when seen from the southeast. Probably the best viewpoint to appreciate the vertically piled…