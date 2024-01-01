Imamzadeh-ye Mahrugh

Iran

Directly south of the Khayyam gardens, this lovely imamzadeh has an intricately tiled portal and a fine 16th-century dome of blue and yellow tilework. The main tomb in the contrastingly plain interior is of Muhamad Marugh, one of the prominent rebels martyred in 9th-century fights against the Abbassid regime of Kufa.

