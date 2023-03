In its present 1970s form, Khayyam's mausoleum is like a giant calligraphic vase with diamond-shaped lozenges cut out to leave an airy net of criss-crossed marble. Tickets include entrance to a tiny Khayyam museum but the foreigner fee still seems steep and the monument is easily visible for free from the nearby Imamzadeh-ye Mahrugh.

The complex is at the southeastern terminus of bus 10 (IR5000), or 15 minutes' drive (5km) from central Khayyam Sq.