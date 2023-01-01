Dehkadeh Chubi

If you're visiting Neishabur by car, a gently amusing side trip is the 10km excursion east of Omar Khayyam's tomb to this little fantasy hamlet with its handful of eccentric shingle-roofed, timber and adobe buildings. The twin-minaret little mosque is its centrepiece, but other highlights include the crazy chimney of the little bakery and a 'haunted house'.

To get there from the Khayyam tomb, drive east and turn right after 3km at the octagonal Fazl-ibn-Shaazaan tomb (itself worth a quick visit), then at the Jilo crossroads turn south for the last 2km.