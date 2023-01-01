Small but lavishly tiled, the octagonal tomb tower of Sufi poet Sheikh Attar (1145–1220) sits in a very pretty garden that's a popular destination for horse-and-carriage rides from Omar Khayyam's tomb complex. The structure you see dates from 1940 on the site of a 16th-century mausoleum, from when dates the phallic stone inside. Within the same garden lies the newer, scalloped Kamal-al-Molk mausoleum, celebrating Mohammad Ghaffari (1848–1940), one of Iran's first great Western-style painters (who died in Neishabur).