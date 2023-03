Kang's foremost sight is the village itself, especially when seen from the southeast. Probably the best viewpoint to appreciate the vertically piled houses is from a little area of walnut orchard just off the unpaved road that curls up to the telephone mast. It's 1km from the bus stop: take the left fork, pass the two shops and turn left as you cross the stream. The viewpoint is a very short scramble between trees from the next junction.