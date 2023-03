The small, 17th-century blue-domed tomb of scholar and mystic Momen Mashhadi forms a pretty sight in the middle of a traffic circle. The last remaining Safavid monument in what was once a large wakuf (bequest) garden, it retains pretty multicoloured mo-ar-raq (piece-by-piece) floral tiling on the four small iwans of its square-plan exterior.

The charming guardian often offers tea to visitors outside the mausoleum's discordantly new electronic sliding doors.