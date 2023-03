Exploring the Haram you might glimpse the 50m blue dome and cavernous golden portal of this classic Timurid mosque, built from 1405 to 1418. Unfortunately, non-Muslims aren’t allowed to venture within to appreciate its splendid interior hosting the minbar (pulpit) where, according to Shiite tradition, the Mahdi (12th ‘hidden’ Imam) will sit on the Day of Judgement.