A pathway leads from the Quran Gateway, through the gardens of an attractive teahouse, to a lookout with fine views across the sprawling city of Shiraz. For those who’d prefer a longer leg stretch, the pathway on the opposite side of the main road (admission free) offers a paved 30-minute climb to the viewpoint at the top.
Khaju Garden
Shiraz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.04 MILES
Named after the bitter oranges that line the central courtyard, this is Shiraz’s smallest but most lovely garden. Enclosing the delightful Naranjestan-e…
28.57 MILES
The stairs, which are guarded by stone soldiers, are decorated by an exceptionally finely crafted frieze in three panels. Each panel is divided into…
2.06 MILES
One of the most elegant and most photographed pieces of architecture in southern Iran, the Pink Mosque was built at the end of the 19th century and its…
28.53 MILES
The bronze trumpets that once heralded the arrival of important foreign delegations (a fragment of which is on display in the museum) may now be silent,…
28.57 MILES
In its heyday Persepolis was one of four key cities at the heart of an empire that spread from the Indus River to Ethiopia. Its original name was Parsa…
1.69 MILES
The tiny but beautiful pavilion housing this museum is as much of an attraction as the fine collection showcased therein.
2.01 MILES
Set within an exquisite garden, Bagh-e Naranjestan, this pavilion was built for the wealthy and powerful Mohammad Ali Khan Qavam al-Molk between 1879 and…
1.72 MILES
This formal garden encompasses an octagonal pavilion, which is now home to the Pars Museum. Karim Khan once received foreign dignitaries in the pavilion,…
Nearby Shiraz attractions
0.02 MILES
The modern assembly of arches that form Shiraz’s ceremonial gateway until recently housed a revered antique Quran (since moved to the Pars Museum opposite…
0.04 MILES
The 30-minute climb to the summit of this hill is rewarded by fine views across the city. It is probably best to stick to daylight hours for a visit as…
0.48 MILES
Next to the modern National Library (which occasionally hosts exhibitions), this pretty garden, enclosed by a high wall, offers some sanctuary for those…
0.75 MILES
There is no better place to understand Hafez’s place in the nation’s psyche than at his tomb and the memorial garden within which it is set. Iranians have…
5. Imamzadeh-ye Ali Ebn-e Hamze
1.07 MILES
Built in the 19th century over the tomb of Emir Ali, a nephew of Shah Cheragh who also died here while en route to Khorasan to help Imam Reza, this shrine…
1.12 MILES
One of Shiraz’s several shrines, housed in an open-sided colonnade built during the Pahlavi era, is dedicated to Sheikh Mohammed Shams-ed-Din, simply…
1.58 MILES
On the north side of Karim Khan-e Zand Blvd, this Qajar-era bazaar caters largely to local shopping needs but makes for an interesting stroll nonetheless.
1.61 MILES
The northern spur of its famous neighbour, Bazar-e Vakil, across Karim Khan-e Zand Blvd, this Qajar-era bazaar is fringed with shops along Zand Blvd…