Bagh-e Jahan Nama

Shiraz

Next to the modern National Library (which occasionally hosts exhibitions), this pretty garden, enclosed by a high wall, offers some sanctuary for those looking to spend a peaceful afternoon. The pavilion sports a few coins and old relics but the chief attraction is the garden’s enclosed tranquillity.

