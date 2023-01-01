Constructed on a stone terrace by Xerxes I, the Apadana Palace lies largely in ruins. It's thought that this is where foreign delegations would have been received by the king and the splendour accompanying their audience is captured in the bas-reliefs on the northern wall. It's the exquisite reliefs of the Apadana Staircase on the eastern wall, however, that are the star attraction. A virtual log of visitors to Persepolis from across the Achaemenid Empire, they continue to draw people from around the world today.