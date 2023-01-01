Aramgah-e Sa’di

One of Shiraz’s several shrines, housed in an open-sided colonnade built during the Pahlavi era, is dedicated to Sheikh Mohammed Shams-ed-Din, simply known as Sa’di – a poet who lived and died between 1207 and 1291. Set amid generous gardens of evergreens, bitter orange and roses, appropriate to a man who wrote so extensively of flowers, it is a tranquil place that makes a pleasant respite from the noise of the surrounding city.

The tomb is easily reached from the shrine of a fellow poet, Hafez. From Golestan Blvd, shuttle taxis travel southeast (IR15,000) to Sa’di Sq, then walk about 1.3km uphill to the tomb.