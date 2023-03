Built in the 19th century over the tomb of Emir Ali, a nephew of Shah Cheragh who also died here while en route to Khorasan to help Imam Reza, this shrine is the latest of several earlier incarnations destroyed by earthquakes. Highlights include the Shirazi dome, dazzling Venetian mirror work, stained-glass windows and an intricate wooden door. Visitors are welcome (chadors for women are loaned at the door) and photography is permitted.