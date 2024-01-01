On the north side of Karim Khan-e Zand Blvd, this Qajar-era bazaar caters largely to local shopping needs but makes for an interesting stroll nonetheless.
Bazar-e Nou
Shiraz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Shiraz attractions
This formal garden encompasses an octagonal pavilion, which is now home to the Pars Museum. Karim Khan once received foreign dignitaries in the pavilion,…
