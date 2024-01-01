Bazar-e Nou

Shiraz

On the north side of Karim Khan-e Zand Blvd, this Qajar-era bazaar caters largely to local shopping needs but makes for an interesting stroll nonetheless.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Bagh-e Naranjestan

    0.75 MILES

    Named after the bitter oranges that line the central courtyard, this is Shiraz’s smallest but most lovely garden. Enclosing the delightful Naranjestan-e…

    Masjed-e Nasir Al Molk

    0.64 MILES

    One of the most elegant and most photographed pieces of architecture in southern Iran, the Pink Mosque was built at the end of the 19th century and its…

    Naranjestan-e Ghavam Pavilion

    0.73 MILES

    Set within an exquisite garden, Bagh-e Naranjestan, this pavilion was built for the wealthy and powerful Mohammad Ali Khan Qavam al-Molk between 1879 and…

    Aramgah-e Shah-e Cheragh

    0.52 MILES

    Sayyed Mir Ahmad, one of Imam Reza’s 17 brothers, was hunted down and killed by the caliphate on this site in AD 835 and his remains are housed in a…

    Aramgah-e Hafez

    0.87 MILES

    There is no better place to understand Hafez’s place in the nation’s psyche than at his tomb and the memorial garden within which it is set. Iranians have…

Nearby Shiraz attractions

1. Bazar-e Vakil (North)

0.08 MILES

The northern spur of its famous neighbour, Bazar-e Vakil, across Karim Khan-e Zand Blvd, this Qajar-era bazaar is fringed with shops along Zand Blvd…

2. Bazar-e Vakil

0.14 MILES

The city’s ancient trading district is home to several bazaars dating from different periods. The finest and most famous of these is the Bazar-e Vakil, a…

3. Pars Museum

0.17 MILES

The tiny but beautiful pavilion housing this museum is as much of an attraction as the fine collection showcased therein.

4. Masjed-e Vakil

0.18 MILES

Begun in Karim Khan’s time, this mosque next to the tribal arts arcade in the Bazar-e Vakil has an impressive tiled portal, a recessed entrance decorated…

5. Hammam-e Vakil

0.19 MILES

The vaulted central chamber of this Zand-era bathhouse features some fine plasterwork and candy-twist columns. A series of costumed mannequins illustrate…

6. Arg-e Karim Khan

0.21 MILES

Dominating the city centre, this burly fortress was built in the early Zand period and formed part of the royal court that Karim Khan hoped would rival…

7. Bagh-e Nazar

0.21 MILES

This formal garden encompasses an octagonal pavilion, which is now home to the Pars Museum. Karim Khan once received foreign dignitaries in the pavilion,…

8. Madraseh-ye Khan

0.34 MILES

Imam Gholi Khan, governor of Fars, founded this serene theological college for around 100 students in 1615. Over the years the building has been…