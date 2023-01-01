Madraseh-ye Khan

Imam Gholi Khan, governor of Fars, founded this serene theological college for around 100 students in 1615. Over the years the building has been extensively damaged by earthquakes, but thankfully the impressive portal at the entrance remains intact. With its unusual muqarnas inside the outer arch and some intricate mosaic tiling, it is a masterpiece of early design. The college (still in use) has a fine stone-walled inner courtyard decorated with the typical pink-and-yellow floral tiles of Shiraz.