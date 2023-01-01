Arg-e Karim Khan

Dominating the city centre, this burly fortress was built in the early Zand period and formed part of the royal court that Karim Khan hoped would rival Esfahan. The high walls feature ornamental brickwork and are punctuated by four attractive 14m-high circular towers. The southeastern tower has a noticeable lean, having subsided into the underground cistern that served as the Arg’s bathhouse.

There’s not much to see inside the Arg except a dusty museum with mannequins, and an open courtyard filled with citrus trees and a pool.