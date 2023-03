Dating from Sassanian times, the crumbling mud bricks of the Ateshkadeh-ye Esfahan stand on a hill above Zayandeh River on the city's outskirts. There's not much to see of the old fire temple and adjoining fortress, but the 20-minute scramble uphill is worth the effort on a clear day for the view. Sensible shoes are needed as the top part of the path is steep and slippery. A taxi to the site costs around IR280,000; it is included on driver-guide itineraries.