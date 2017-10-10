Welcome to Esfahan
As the country’s third-largest city, Esfahan is home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a much-discussed nuclear facility in the outskirts of town. Inevitably, then, traffic jams are a regular occurrence. Despite these modern realities, the inner core of the city remains a priceless gem.
Follow in pilgrims' footsteps and explore the history of old Persia and the spirit of the new Iran. Discover magnificent mosques, small mountain villages and colourful gardens, and gain deeper insight into this ancient land. Wander the streets of ancient capitals and desert cities, and witness spectacular Zoroastrian temples. Your expert CEO will take the hassle out of planning and organizing, leaving you free to uncover the gems of Iran at the best cultural monuments and in the stalls of exotic bazaars.
Imagine the opportunity to experience a whole slew of the world's most iconic cities. This epic 40-day journey will have you breezing by rail from London, southward and eastward through France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, to underexplored Iran and the doorstep of the Persian Empire. History-lovers, culture-fanatics, and people-watchers alike won't want this adventure to end.
You may have made your way into Turkey before, but now it's time to take it a little farther east and discover some of the greatest underexplored territory in the world. This 17-day rail tour will bring you through the Turkish countryside to see the highlights of the Cappadocia region and the elegant, lakeside city of Van. You'll cross into Iran to find yourself in bustling Tehran, roam ancient Persepolis, and sample Shiraz grapes in the city that gave them their name. Take a true adventure and experience a part of the globe that's made for small-group travel.
Discover once and for all what it really means to cross from west to east on this 28-day rail tour from Budapest to Tehran. Stroll the streets of Budapest, chug along through the incredible Romanian countryside, gaze upwards at the dome of Aya Sofia in ancient Istanbul, and then explore the main cities of Iran and wonder how it is you didn't make it here sooner. Your expert CEOs know just where to take you to make the most of your introduction to this part of the world.