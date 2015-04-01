Welcome to West Bali
On the coast, surfers hit the breaks at Balian and Medewi. Some of Bali's most sacred sites are here, from the ever-thronged Pura Tanah Lot to the lily-pad-dappled beauty of Pura Taman Ayun and on to the wonderful isolation of Pura Rambut Siwi.
The tidy town of Tabanan is at the hub of Bali's Unesco-listed subak, the system of irrigation that ensures everybody gets a fair share of the water. On narrow back roads you can cruise beside rushing streams with bamboo arching overhead and fruit piling up below.
Bali Full Day Water Temples and UNESCO Rice Terraces Tour
Visit the most beautiful temples in western part of Bali. West Bali is a hilly and mountainous area which is very fertile and good for plantation. The drive will go to the first temple called Ulun Danu Temple. It is a temple floating on the famous lake of Beratan. It is a very important temple of water to worship the Balinese water, lake and river goddess Dewi Danu, due to the importance of Lake Beratan as a main source irrigation in central Bali. Next, you will stop at the widest rice terraces in Bali called Jatiluwih which has been acknowledged from UNESCO as part of the world’s cultural heritage in maintaining the local culture of irrigation system called Subak. Then, drive along the green hills to reach Luhur Batukaru Temple just on the foothill of Mount Batukaru as the second highest volcano in Bali. This temple was built in 11th century and was dedicated to the ancestors of Rajas of Tabanan. Enjoy the area of temple with a peaceful sound of nature and far out of tourist place. The last destination is Tanah Lot Temple to see the best sunset in Bali. It lies on the ocean that you can access only when it is in low tide. This 11th century temple shows you the most beautiful sunset experience in Bali.
Overnight Small-Group Ijen Blue Fire Trek Tour From Bali
Start your overnight tour to Mt Ijen with pickup in the late afternoon from Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Jimbaran or Nusa Dua. Departing from your accommodation, you’re transferred to Gilimanuk Harbor in West Bali, crossing the sea on a 30-minute ferry ride and arriving in East Java around midnight. You’re driven directly to the starting point of your guided mountain trek, where you’ll receive a safety briefing and equipment including a flashlight and gas mask. The approximate 1-mile (3-km) route to the summit takes roughly 1 to 2 hours over a combination of uphill and flat terrain. En route, interact with the sulfur miners who tirelessly carry blocks of yellow sulphur weighing 132–176 pounds (60–80 kg) via bamboo pole baskets across their shoulders. Later, witness their mining activity by traditional methods using iron rods without safety equipment. On arrival at the summit before dawn, glimpse the natural phenomenon of Mt Ijen's blue fire (depending on weather conditions). Stop for a light breakfast on the mountaintop before you’re guided back down for a closer look and some fantastic photo ops of Ijen Crater, Java’s largest acid lake, from the viewpoint. After an approx. 1-hour descent, you’re transferred to Banyuwangi Harbor for the late morning ferry back to Bali. Arriving around noon, your journey ends with lunch at a local restaurant before drop-off at your hotel in the late afternoon.
Beauty Of West Bali Tour
Our friendly English speaking will pick up at your hotel lobby 8:30am and proceed by private air-conditioned minivan into the lush green mountains of the lesser-known West Bali. Make your first stop at : Taman Ayun Royal Temple one of the top temples on Bali, a serene place of enveloping calm. The huge royal water temple of Pura Taman Ayun, surrounded by a wide, elegant moat, was the main temple of the Mengwi kingdom, which survived until 1891, when it was conquered by the neighbouring kingdoms of Tabanan and Badung. The large, spacious temple was built in 1634 and extensively renovated in 1937. It's a spacious place to wander around, away from crowds. Ulundanu Temple is a major Shaivite water temple on Bali, Indonesia. The temple complex is located on the shores of Lake Bratan in the mountains near Bedugul. Water temples serve the entire region in the outflow area; downstream there are many smaller water temples that are specific to each irrigation association. Luwak Coffee Plantation Kopi luwak is the world’s most expensive coffee. The main factor of it’s high price is the uncommon method of producing such a coffee. It has been produced from the coffee beans which have been digested by a certain Indonesian cat-like animal called then palm civet or also civet cat. This is the reason kopi luwak is also called cat poop coffee or civet cat coffee. The feces of this cat will be collected, finished and sold as kopi luwak. On this website you will find all relevant information about the production process, the cat, certified kopi luwak producers, the kopi luwak coffee itself and it’s unique properties and taste. Jatiluwih Rice Terrace most famous for its landscapes that are both dramatic and truly exotic. The site is one of the island’s must-see natural panoramas on par with Mount Batur and the caldera of Kintamani. The cool highlands and the breathtaking scenery of this village at the foot of Mount Batukaru makes for wonderful photo opportunities, and serves as a soothing retreat away from the island’s crowded south,Once a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site candidate. Batukaru Temple eferred to by locals as Pura Luhur Batukaru, is one of Bali’s key temples, located at the foot of namesake Mount Batukaru. At an altitude of 2,270m above sea level on the second highest peak in Bali after Mount Agung, the temple is surrounded by cool natural forests, providing a pleasant sightseeing stopover for nature lovers. Drive back to the hotel
Travel Bali Villas-Bedugul Nature Tour
Tour will be start at 8: 00 AM You will be picked Up in the Lobby of the Hotel where you stay. Meeting point at 8:00 am – 8:15 Am The first nice place will be visited are: TANAH LOT TEMPLE Tanah Lot is a Balinese Hindu Temple on the rock and the seawater encircles it when the sea water is tide. It is looked to be adrift in on the ocean and owns the magnificent view of sunset in the late afternoon. There are several points to see this temple with all amazing view. At this temple, we can find other Hindu temples like that make it a holy place in Bali. There are sea snakes dwell the cave in front of Tanah Lot Temple which you can see with small donation and those of them are believed the holy snake by the local community. And then the Trip will be continue to Jati Luih Rise Terraces Jatiluwih rice terraces pretty much cover the region of the namesake upland village in West Bali, most famous for its landscapes that are both dramatic and truly exotic. The site is one of the island’s must-see natural panoramas on par with Mount Batur and the caldera of Kintamani. The cool highlands and the breathtaking scenery of this village at the foot of Mount Batukaru makes for wonderful photo opportunities, and serves as a soothing retreat away from the island’s crowded south. Once a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site candidate, Jatiluwih rice terraces comprises over 600Ha of rice fields that follow the flowing hillside topography of the Batukaru mountain range. These are well-maintained by a traditional water management cooperative known as ‘subak’, which dates back to the 9th century. The cooperative itself eventually won recognition as a dominant factor in Bali’s ‘cultural landscape’ entry on the heritage list. To be continued to visit BERATAN LAKE Beratan Lake is a beautiful wide lake encircled by the cool temperature and blanketed by fog especially in the evening. The water is clear and calm with beautiful Mountain as backdrop view that make you will forbear staying there. There are plenty of traditional boats standby at the lakeside which is used by fisherman and found local people are fishing to add the beauty of this place. This lake is strategically located beside of the main road from Denpasar to Singaraja town. As final destination tour will be ended by Visiting Twins Lake and COFFEE PLANTATION Interesting crops grown in this area include coffee, vanilla, cloves and cacao. Once you know them, you will see clove trees everywhere at the side of the highland roads. There are several coffee plantations on the roads north of Lake Bratan and around Munduk. ** Itinerary can be change according to customers preference.