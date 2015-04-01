Travel Bali Villas-Bedugul Nature Tour

Tour will be start at 8: 00 AM You will be picked Up in the Lobby of the Hotel where you stay. Meeting point at 8:00 am – 8:15 Am The first nice place will be visited are: TANAH LOT TEMPLE Tanah Lot is a Balinese Hindu Temple on the rock and the seawater encircles it when the sea water is tide. It is looked to be adrift in on the ocean and owns the magnificent view of sunset in the late afternoon. There are several points to see this temple with all amazing view. At this temple, we can find other Hindu temples like that make it a holy place in Bali. There are sea snakes dwell the cave in front of Tanah Lot Temple which you can see with small donation and those of them are believed the holy snake by the local community. And then the Trip will be continue to Jati Luih Rise Terraces Jatiluwih rice terraces pretty much cover the region of the namesake upland village in West Bali, most famous for its landscapes that are both dramatic and truly exotic. The site is one of the island’s must-see natural panoramas on par with Mount Batur and the caldera of Kintamani. The cool highlands and the breathtaking scenery of this village at the foot of Mount Batukaru makes for wonderful photo opportunities, and serves as a soothing retreat away from the island’s crowded south. Once a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site candidate, Jatiluwih rice terraces comprises over 600Ha of rice fields that follow the flowing hillside topography of the Batukaru mountain range. These are well-maintained by a traditional water management cooperative known as ‘subak’, which dates back to the 9th century. The cooperative itself eventually won recognition as a dominant factor in Bali’s ‘cultural landscape’ entry on the heritage list. To be continued to visit BERATAN LAKE Beratan Lake is a beautiful wide lake encircled by the cool temperature and blanketed by fog especially in the evening. The water is clear and calm with beautiful Mountain as backdrop view that make you will forbear staying there. There are plenty of traditional boats standby at the lakeside which is used by fisherman and found local people are fishing to add the beauty of this place. This lake is strategically located beside of the main road from Denpasar to Singaraja town. As final destination tour will be ended by Visiting Twins Lake and COFFEE PLANTATION Interesting crops grown in this area include coffee, vanilla, cloves and cacao. Once you know them, you will see clove trees everywhere at the side of the highland roads. There are several coffee plantations on the roads north of Lake Bratan and around Munduk. ** Itinerary can be change according to customers preference.