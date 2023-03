Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro and her spouse, Bendoro Saud. The bathing pools once used by the royal women are still here, though they’re no longer in use.

The complex can only be visited on a guided tour arranged at the Royal Carriage-House Museum.