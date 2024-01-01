Ambunten

East Java

LoginSave

Ambunten is the largest settlement on the north coast and has a bustling market. Just over the bridge, you can walk along the picturesque river, which is lined with perahu, and through the fishing village to the beach. East of Ambunten, Slopeng has a wide beach with sand dunes and coconut palms.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kraton

    Kraton

    11.81 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women…

  • Mesjid Jamik

    Mesjid Jamik

    11.63 MILES

    Looking more like an extravagant city gateway than a mosque, Sumenep’s 18th-century Mesjid Jamik is notable for its three-tiered Meru-style roof, Chinese…

  • Taman Sari

    Taman Sari

    11.81 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro…

  • Asta Tinggi Cemetery

    Asta Tinggi Cemetery

    10.31 MILES

    The tombs of the royal family are at the Asta Tinggi Cemetery, which looks out over the town from a peaceful hilltop 3km northwest of the centre. The main…

  • Pamekasan

    Pamekasan

    25.69 MILES

    Bull races are held in and around Pamekasan every Sunday from the end of July until early October; during October each year the city throbs with the…

  • Pantai Lombang

    Pantai Lombang

    22.48 MILES

    The stunning white sands of Pantai Lombang, 30km northeast of Sumenep, make it the best beach in Madura; there’s no development here to spoil the idyllic…

  • Royal Carriage-House Museum

    Royal Carriage-House Museum

    11.83 MILES

    Opposite the kraton, the Royal Carriage-House Museum contains the throne of Queen Tirtonegoro, a Chinese-style bed, which is reputedly 300 years old, and…

View more attractions

Nearby East Java attractions

1. Asta Tinggi Cemetery

10.31 MILES

The tombs of the royal family are at the Asta Tinggi Cemetery, which looks out over the town from a peaceful hilltop 3km northwest of the centre. The main…

2. Mesjid Jamik

11.63 MILES

Looking more like an extravagant city gateway than a mosque, Sumenep’s 18th-century Mesjid Jamik is notable for its three-tiered Meru-style roof, Chinese…

3. Kraton

11.81 MILES

Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women…

4. Taman Sari

11.81 MILES

Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro…

5. Royal Carriage-House Museum

11.83 MILES

Opposite the kraton, the Royal Carriage-House Museum contains the throne of Queen Tirtonegoro, a Chinese-style bed, which is reputedly 300 years old, and…

6. Pantai Lombang

22.48 MILES

The stunning white sands of Pantai Lombang, 30km northeast of Sumenep, make it the best beach in Madura; there’s no development here to spoil the idyllic…

7. Pamekasan

25.69 MILES

Bull races are held in and around Pamekasan every Sunday from the end of July until early October; during October each year the city throbs with the…