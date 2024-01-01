Asta Tinggi Cemetery

East Java

The tombs of the royal family are at the Asta Tinggi Cemetery, which looks out over the town from a peaceful hilltop 3km northwest of the centre. The main royal tombs are decorated with carved and brightly painted panels; two depict dragons said to represent the colonial invasion of Sumenep. At weekends there's often a crowd of locals here paying their respects.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kraton

    Kraton

    1.54 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women…

  • Mesjid Jamik

    Mesjid Jamik

    1.34 MILES

    Looking more like an extravagant city gateway than a mosque, Sumenep’s 18th-century Mesjid Jamik is notable for its three-tiered Meru-style roof, Chinese…

  • Taman Sari

    Taman Sari

    1.54 MILES

    Occupied by the present bupati of Sumenep, the kraton and its pleasure garden were built in 1750 by Panembahan Sumolo, son of Queen Raden Ayu Tirtonegoro…

  • Ambunten

    Ambunten

    10.31 MILES

    Ambunten is the largest settlement on the north coast and has a bustling market. Just over the bridge, you can walk along the picturesque river, which is…

  • Pamekasan

    Pamekasan

    27.19 MILES

    Bull races are held in and around Pamekasan every Sunday from the end of July until early October; during October each year the city throbs with the…

  • Pantai Lombang

    Pantai Lombang

    16.16 MILES

    The stunning white sands of Pantai Lombang, 30km northeast of Sumenep, make it the best beach in Madura; there’s no development here to spoil the idyllic…

  • Royal Carriage-House Museum

    Royal Carriage-House Museum

    1.56 MILES

    Opposite the kraton, the Royal Carriage-House Museum contains the throne of Queen Tirtonegoro, a Chinese-style bed, which is reputedly 300 years old, and…

