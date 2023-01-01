Occupied by the present bupati (regent) of Sumenep, the grand kraton and its Taman Sari date back to 1750. The bathing pools once used by the royal women are still here, though they’re no longer in use. There's also a small museum with an interesting collection of Madurese furniture, stone sculptures and binggel (heavy silver anklets worn by Madurese women). All were possessions of Madurese royals once upon a time.

The complex can only be visited on a guided tour arranged at the Royal Carriage-House Museum. On the first Sunday of the month (10am to 1pm), traditional dance or gamelan practice is held at the kraton; admission is free for these sessions.