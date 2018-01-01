Welcome to Pulau Batam

Batam’s golf resorts and casinos attract a weekender contingent both from the city-state and mainland China, while the seedier local bars provide employment for Indonesian women from impoverished parts of Sumatra and ‘happy endings’ for their customers. For travellers, Batam is a soft introduction to Indonesia, a handy transport hub with connections to many different parts of the country. It can also be a sort of purgatory – a cut-rate Singapore with shopping malls but none of the charm – if you’re winding up your stay in Indonesia here before crossing the strait to Singapore.